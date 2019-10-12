Image copyright Getty Images

Nine men have been injured after falling from a moving lorry as they celebrated a gaelic football victory, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

It happened in Enniskerry in County Wicklow at about 18:30 local time on Saturday.

The men were members of Enniskerry Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club, which won a junior final on Saturday.

They were taken to hospitals in Dublin but their injuries are not life-threatening, said gardaí.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday evening, Enniskerry GAA club said some of the players had "bad injuries" but that "everyone will be fine".

"There is no critical or life-threatening injuries after tonight's accident, nor was there any deaths," it added.

Content is not available

The club thanked people who had shown concern for the players.

Gardaí said it was investigating the incident and the road on which it happened was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

The Irish Health Minister Simon Harris tweeted that he was thinking of the injured men and their families.