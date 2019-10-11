Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protesters also gathered at Leinster House on Tuesday when the Irish budget was announced (pictured)

Five people were arrested outside Ireland's parliament buildings in Dublin on Thursday.

It is understood that they were protesting as part of environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

A number of TDs (members of the Irish parliament) were unable to leave Leinster House due to the protest.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that protesters stood down at about 01:00 BST on Friday, after which those blocked inside were able to leave.

Gardaí (Irish police) said four males and one female were arrested on Merrion Street for public order offences.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station and were later released without charge.

Alan Farrell TD said that protesters chained themselves to the Merrion Gate at Leinster House at about 18:00 local time.

Protester who chained themselves to the Leinster House Merrion Gate at 6pm are still there having refused to unlock themselves. 60-70 Gardaí, a dozen Garda vehicles, an ambulance, a fire engine, the public order unit & probably more out of sight. pic.twitter.com/i7TFlJX9FF — Alan Farrell TD (@AlanFarrell) October 10, 2019

Extinction Rebellion, which launched in 2018, wants governments to declare a "climate and ecological emergency" and take immediate action to address climate change.

It describes itself as an international "non-violent civil disobedience activist movement".

Protests have been taking place in cities around the world.

Earlier this week, Extinction Rebellion called on the Irish government to live up to its "moral and political obligation" to adopt a "budget for climate justice".