A search is taking place for a fisherman who went missing off the Irish coast.

It began after the man failed to return to port in west County Cork as had been scheduled at 18:00 local time on Wednesday.

A search, led by the Irish Coast Guard, was called off late on Wednesday night and resumed at 07:00 on Thursday.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The Castletownbere lifeboat is among the vessels involved in the search

It was focused on Dunmanus Bay after wreckage was understood to have been found on its southern shore.

Naval ships, search helicopters and fishing vessels are all involved in the search.

John Draper of the Irish Coast Guard told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ that weather conditions were set to deteriorate.