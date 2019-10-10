Romania's government falls in no-confidence vote

Image copyright EPA Image caption Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila prepares for the no-confidence vote in parliament

Romania's government has collapsed after losing a no-confidence vote weeks ahead of a presidential election.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was defeated amid dramatic scenes by 238 votes in favour of the motion - five more than needed in the 465 house.

Appointed in January, she became the third prime minister in seven months. Romania has for years been plagued by government corruption scandals.

President Klaus Iohannis will now choose a replacement prime minister.

The next parliamentary election is due to be held in late 2020.

Ludovic Orban, the leader of the opposition National Liberal party, said the result of the no-confidence vote had "stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania".

Ahead of Thursday's vote, Ms Dancila told members of her Social Democrat party (PSD) to abstain and tried to encourage others to back her by pledging to provide €300m ($330m; £270m) to a number of local communities.

Ms Dancila, who is also a candidate in the presidential ballot due to be held on 10 November, became Romania's first female prime minister in January 2018.

Her appointment followed the sudden resignation of Mihai Tudose, who quit on 15 January after his own party withdrew its backing.

Ms Dancila lost her parliamentary majority in August when her junior coalition partners withdrew support.

It came after the PSD suffered huge losses at the European elections in May. The party fell to second place, behind the National Liberal party, gaining less than 23% of the vote.