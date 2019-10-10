Image copyright EPA Image caption Mourners hugged in front of the synagogue on Thursday

A prominent German Jewish group has accused police of "negligence" after a gunman killed two people during an attack on an east German synagogue.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany said it was "scandalous" that police were not protecting the synagogue in Halle on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday.

The German police union (GdP) said police were too thinly spread for 24-hour protection of places of worship.

A 27-year-old man was arrested after the shooting, which was live-streamed.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The suspect was filmed wearing a helmet and shooting in a street in Halle

About 2,200 people watched the live stream on the internet gaming platform Twitch.

"If police had been stationed outside the synagogue, then this man could have been disarmed before he could attack the others," said the council's president Josef Schuster on Deutschlandfunk public radio.

In a tweet, Mr Schuster added that it was "a miracle that there were no further casualties" during the incident in Halle, at the city's only synagogue. About 60 worshippers were at a Yom Kippur service at the time.

German authorities have named the suspect only as Stephan B, a German national.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after two people were shot dead near a synagogue in Halle

The video - which has been removed from Twitch - showed him making anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments to camera before driving to the synagogue and shooting into its door.

After failing to get into the synagogue, he shot dead two people: a woman in a nearby street and a man hit by shots fired into a kebab shop about 500 metres (yards) away. Two people also suffered bullet wounds and had hospital surgery.

Reports say the gunman had also tried to set off explosives at the synagogue.

Witnesses said he was heavily armed, and an online anti-Semitic "manifesto" attributed to him shows guns, apparently home-made.

Survivors said they hid behind the synagogue's heavy locked doors until police arrived, which took more than 10 minutes.

"This case shows us how thinly spread the police cover is," said Oliver Malchow, chairman of the GdP, speaking to German broadcaster ZDF.

"While we're tackling terrorism we cannot at the same time involve many staff in monitoring far-right extremists," he added. "We didn't underestimate it, but we can't foresee everything and prevent it."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Angela Merkel joined the Jewish community for a vigil in solidarity in Berlin

In Germany, government authorities provide varying degrees of protection to synagogues. But when this is not possible, local Jewish communities sometimes work with law enforcement to provide for their own security.

Police presence has been increased outside synagogues in several east German cities, including Leipzig and Dresden, according to local media.

The attack has been condemned by European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also described the shooting as a "terror attack" and warned anti-Semitism was on the rise in Europe.

"I urge German authorities to continue to act resolutely against the phenomenon of anti-Semitism," Mr Netanyahu tweeted.