Anti-terror investigators have taken over the inquiry into the killing of four police employees by a colleague in Paris on Thursday, reports say.

A 45-year-old IT specialist killed three police officers and an administrative worker in a knife rampage at Paris police headquarters.

A motive is unclear, with a police union initially suggesting a workplace dispute was to blame.

But investigators have reportedly found new details justifying a terror probe.

The attacker, Mickaël Harpon, was shot dead by a junior police officer after he attacked colleagues in several offices at the central police building in Paris.

He converted to Islam 18 months ago, according to reports, and had recently stopped talking to female colleagues in the office. But a government spokeswoman said on Friday morning that there was no indication he had been radicalised before the attack.