Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Strong winds have been recorded on the west coast of Ireland

At least 7,500 homes are still without power in the Republic of Ireland after Storm Lorenzo.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) restored power to about 12,000 premises overnight, and many roads are strewn with debris following strong winds.

There was minor flooding in places, however, there have been no reports of significant damage across the island.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

It will remain in place until 11:00 local time.

The ESB said at 07:00 local time on Friday there was 7,500 still without power.

Met Éireann say winds of more than 100km/h (60mph) were recorded on the west coast of Ireland.

Iarnród Éireann said all train services are operating as normal on Friday.

There has also been no impact on flights travelling to and from Dublin International Airport.

A status orange warning was in place in the Republic of Ireland from 18:00 on Thursday when storm surges and winds of up to 130 km/h (81mph) were expected in coastal areas.

The worst winds were forecasted to pass by 22:00 BST on Thursday, with the west coast experiencing the brunt of the gale force winds.

At the weekend, Lorenzo had been deemed a hurricane, and it broke the record for the strongest this far north and east in the Atlantic.

It was downgraded to a category 2 with winds of up to 105mph (165km/h).