Image caption Twenty-one people died when two bombs were detonated in Birmingham pubs in 1974

Relatives of those murdered by the IRA in the Birmingham pub bombings have accused the British government of treating them with contempt.

Twenty-one people were killed in the attacks on the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on 21 November 1974.

More than 180 people were injured.

For the last three days relatives have been in the Republic of Ireland as part of their campaign for justice and a public inquiry.

Jurors concluded at an inquest in April there were no errors in the way police responded to an IRA warning call and their actions did not contribute to the deaths of 21 people in the 1974 bombings.

Six men who were wrongly convicted of planting the bombs were acquitted in 1991.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was one of the those murdered, said "our own government continues to treat us with contempt".

She added: "We believe that they wish that they could bury us next to our dead because we dare raise our heads above the parapets to fight for our loved ones who have no voice.

Image caption Julie Hambleton's sister Maxine was one those murdered by the IRA

"But here we arrive in Ireland and our loved ones' memories are treated with dignity, with respect and honour by the president of your country."

The families met with former taoiseach (prime minister), Bertie Ahern and Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Coveney, on Thursday.