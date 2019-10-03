Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Adam Driver and Mark Hamill post a video appeal to find Javelot the dog

US actor Adam Driver has filmed a video appeal to help find film director Leos Carax's dog, who is lost in Brussels.

Driver said he was filming at a club with French director Carax when nine-year-old Javelot got "spooked" outside by passing traffic and ran away.

Javelot, a small terrier, is "a member of the family to the crew", he said.

The actor added that if anyone finds the dog, they can feature in his upcoming film, have him christen their child, or receive some chocolate.

"We will do anything as a way of saying thank you," he said.

As Driver is not on social media, his Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted it on Instagram on his behalf, with a caption that said they were "worried about [Javelot] and want to make sure he is warm and has shelter and is fed".

In the video, the actor is standing next to a lamp post in Parc Royal in Brussels with a picture of Javelot stuck to it.

"Javelot is our director Leos Carax's dog," he says, pointing at the poster. "It's the third generation of the dog, he's had the grandfather, the father, and now Javelot.

"He went missing yesterday. We were shooting a scene in a club - as you do - and we were outside, he got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off."

The park was the last place Javelot was seen, he said, adding that there was a team of people searching the park.

Driver is co-starring alongside French actor Marion Cotillard in musical film Annette, directed by Carax.