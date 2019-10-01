Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption An advisory body has recommended history remain a non-mandatory subject

History will be given a "special core status" at junior cert level in Irish secondary schools.

Ireland's minister for education Joe McHugh has requested the new status following a review which recommended the subject's non-mandatory status should remain.

RTÉ reports that the minister has also requested a Young Historian's Competition to promote the subject.

Under the new Junior Cycle Framework, history became an optional subject.

The new junior cycle framework covers the first three years of secondary school education.

This led to controversy over the perceived "downgrading" of its importance.

At the time, Irish President Michael D Higgins expressed "deep and profound concerns" over the issue.

"Knowledge and understanding of history is intrinsic to our shared citizenship," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption "Knowledge and understanding of history is intrinsic to our shared citizenship," says Irish President Michael D Higgins

In November, Education Minister Joe McHugh asked for a review into the subject's status.

English, maths, Irish and wellbeing are all among the new junior cycle's core subjects.

At present, 97 per cent of schools are offering history during the first three years, despite it no longer being a core subject.