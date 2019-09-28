Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) said the drugs were found during separate searches in Ballyfermot

Two men have been arrested after suspected heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €4m (£3.5m) was seized in Dublin.

The drugs were found during separate searches in Ballyfermot, in the west of the city.

Gardaí intercepted a car on Friday evening and found about 20kg of diamorphine (heroin) and cocaine.

Later, officers stopped another car in the area and discovered a further 22.5kg of the same drugs.

A total of 1.8kg of suspected cannabis was found in a follow-up search at a commercial building in the Kylemore industrial estate.

A man aged in his 20s and a 51-year-old man have been arrested.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.