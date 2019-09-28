Dublin drugs haul: Two men arrested after heroin and cocaine seized
Two men have been arrested after suspected heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €4m (£3.5m) was seized in Dublin.
The drugs were found during separate searches in Ballyfermot, in the west of the city.
Gardaí intercepted a car on Friday evening and found about 20kg of diamorphine (heroin) and cocaine.
Later, officers stopped another car in the area and discovered a further 22.5kg of the same drugs.
A total of 1.8kg of suspected cannabis was found in a follow-up search at a commercial building in the Kylemore industrial estate.
A man aged in his 20s and a 51-year-old man have been arrested.
Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.