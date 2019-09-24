Image copyright Reuters Image caption CEO Herbert Diess is one of those charged

Three current and former Volkswagen executives have been criminally charged with market manipulation in connection with a diesel emissions scandal.

CEO Herbert Diess, chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn did not inform investors early enough about the financial fallout, German prosecutors said.

The firm admitted in 2015 using illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.

VW said it was confident the allegations would prove groundless.