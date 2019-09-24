Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The painting had been hung above a hotplate in a kitchen in the French town of Compiegne

A painting found hanging in an elderly woman's home near Paris is a long-lost masterpiece by Florentine Renaissance artist Cimabue, art experts say.

"Christ Mocked", part of a series of paintings from the late 13th Century, was discovered at the property in the northern French town of Compiegne.

It is thought it could fetch up to €6m ($6.5m; £5.3m) at auction next month.

The woman had it valued believing it to be an old religious icon. Experts said there was "no disputing" its origin.

Tests were carried out on the artwork using infrared light to determine the similarities with works by the Italian painter Cimabue, also known as Cenni di Pepo.

"The painting was done by the same hand," art expert Éric Turquin said, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

The woman had hung the painting above a hotplate in her kitchen.

Two other scenes from the same Cimabue series can be seen at London's National Gallery, and the Frick Collection in New York.

You might also like: