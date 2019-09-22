Image copyright Police handout Image caption The migrants are thought to be from Syria

Ten migrants posing as a volleyball team have been detained at Athens airport after attempting to travel to Switzerland illegally, according to Greek police.

The group arrived wearing matching kits and carrying two volleyballs.

Police said the men - thought to be Syrian nationals - were trying to travel on passports that did not belong to them.

It is believed that the group hoped to make it to Zurich.

Greece is a frontier for many migrants attempting to make it to other countries.

Various Greek islands, including Lesbos, Kos and Samos, are struggling with over-capacity, according to the latest government figures.