There is still a "wide gap" between the UK and EU in their talks about a new Brexit deal, the Irish deputy prime minister has said.

Simon Coveney said "everyone needs a dose of reality" after reports had emerged that progress had been made.

Speaking on Friday, he said the EU was still waiting for "serious proposals" from the UK for an alternative to the Irish border backstop.

The backstop has been the key sticking point in the Brexit deal debate.

It is the controversial policy aimed at preventing the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Mr Coveney told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There is still a wide gap between what the British government have been talking about in terms of the solutions they are proposing and what Ireland and the EU can support.

'Damaging and difficult'

"We have to be honest - there are serious problems that arise because of the change in approach from the British prime minister.

"Asking to remove a very significant section within the withdrawal agreement, which solves many of the Irish issues without any serious proposals on how you solve those problems, is not going to be the basis for an agreement."

Mr Coveney also said the Republic of Ireland "is in no doubt what a a no-deal would mean for us", adding that it would be "damaging and difficult and poses huge questions".

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is to hold talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday.

It comes after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said a new Brexit deal could still be reached before the 31 October deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he did not want to "exaggerate progress" but some was being made.