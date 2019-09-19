Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish police sealed off the road after the fatal shooting

A man in his 80s, who was arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in County Mayo, has been released without charge.

The incident happened in a rural area between Ballyhaunis and Knock just before midnight on Tuesday.

The victim has been named locally as farmer Brendan Kilduff, who was in his 60s.

It is understood Gardaí (Irish police) are treating the shooting as a "tragic accident".

RTÉ has reported the detectives are examining if Mr Kilduff may have been visiting the man who shot him and he had been mistaken for an intruder.

People in the area have said the men were well-known to each other.

'Tragic event'

A local resident said: "Everybody is devastated. Nothing like that has happened here before."

Fr Richard Gibbons from Knock said it was "tragic event".

"Everybody here knew them. They were part of the community and for it to end in this way is tragic," he said.

Councillor John Caulfield said both men were "well respected in the area".

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to contact Claremorris Garda Station.