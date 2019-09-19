Image copyright Getty Images Image caption File photo: A Belgian Air Force F-16 AM jet

A Belgian Air Force F-16 fighter plane has crashed in France, officials say, leaving one pilot caught on a high-voltage electricity line.

Both pilots ejected from the plane near Lorient in Brittany, the Belgian air force said.

French media say the crash took place farther east, near Pluvigner.

Both crew members are believed to have survived and a rescue operation is under way for the trapped man.

French news outlet Le Télégramme posted a photo from a great distance away which appeared to show a parachute dangling from a power line near a large pylon.

Other photos appeared to show black smoke billowing from the nearby area and a damaged roof on one home.

The plane was not carrying weapons during its flight, officials said.