Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish police sealed off the road after the fatal shooting

A man in his 80s has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in the Republic of Ireland.

The shooting happened in the Aghamore area, near Ballyhaunis in County Mayo shortly before midnight on Tuesday 17 September.

RTÉ reported that shots were discharged after the elderly man heard shots outside his property.

A local resident said: "Everybody is devastated. Nothing like that has happened here before."

The man has been arrested is being held at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí (Irish police) have sealed off the area while they conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

Officers also appealed for witnesses to come forward.