A fire brigade photo showed the wreck of the boat after the crash

At least three people, including two Britons, have died after a boating accident in the Italian city of Venice.

Local media report that a speedboat hit an artificial dam on Tuesday night during a boat race from Monte Carlo.

The collision took place near the finish line at the Lido di Venezia, propelling the boat over the dam and back into the water on the other side.

A fourth person is being treated in hospital for injuries. Details about the others have not yet been released.

Among the dead are Fabio Buzzi, 76, a champion speedboat racer who was attempting to set a race record.

Organisers of the Assonautica race told Venezia Today, a local news outlet, that the boat was travelling at around 80 knots (148km/h, 92mph) when it hit the dam.

Mr Buzzi has won 10 world championships since he began his racing career over 40 years ago.

In 1978, he set the world speed record for diesel-powered boats, hitting 191.58 km/h (119mph).

Mr Buzzi also founded FB Design Group, which makes Rigid Hull Inflatable vessels.

The company's boats have set 40 world speed records and won 52 world championships.

The latest incident comes months after a cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat in Venice, injuring four people.