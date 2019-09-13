Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The Pompidou Centre houses Europe's biggest collection of contemporary art

An attacker with a knife has seriously damaged a painting by French contemporary conceptual artist Daniel Buren at the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

The centre said that the work Peinture (Manifestation 3) was cut in an attack on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was held after an employee alerted security. He is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Experts are now deciding how best to restore the painting - a cotton canvas with white and red vertical stripes.

Daniel Buren, 81, has been informed about the attack.

A judicial investigation has been launched after the centre filed a complaint to police.

Peinture (Manifestation 3) was created in 1967, and purchased by the Pompidou Centre in 1986.

The centre - which was opened in 1977 - houses Europe's biggest collection of contemporary art.

Last week, a mural by famous artist Banksy was stolen from outside the Pompidou Centre.

The artwork, depicting a rat with a face mask holding an artist's utility knife, was taken from its location on the back of a road sign.