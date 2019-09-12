Image copyright AIDAN CRAWLEY Image caption Leo Varadkar asked Mícheál Martin for the space to allow the government to prepare the country for Brexit

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said that May 2020 is the "right moment" for a general election.

Leo Varadkar wrote to Fianna Fáil Leader Mícheál Martin to say that an election would take place next May or June, according to the Irish deputy PM.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told RTÉ that the taoiseach contacted Mr Martin many months ago about the date.

He said Mr Varadkar asked Mr Martin for the space to allow the government to prepare the country for Brexit.

Mr Coveney told the Irish national broadcaster that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the government wants to be in a position to try to "steer and protect Ireland".