Cork murder investigation after post-mortem on body
- 8 September 2019
A murder investigation is underway after a post-mortem on a body of a man discovered on Saturday in County Cork.
The man's body was found in a house on the Bandon Road in Cork city by members of his family.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information on any suspicious activity in the Bandon Road/McCurtain Villas area since 2 September 2019.
They have also asked for anyone with dash cam footage of the area during this time period to contact them.