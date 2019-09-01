Image copyright Cork City Fire Brigade

A number of cars have been destroyed in a fire in a multi-storey car park in Douglas, County Cork.

The blaze broke out at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre shortly before 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright Cork City Fire Brigade

Twelve fire appliances from across Cork City and Cork County Fire Brigades attended the incident with one firefighter sustaining minor injuring, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Firefighters remain at the scene monitoring the building.

The shopping centre has been closed. The cause of the fire is not yet known.