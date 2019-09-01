Cork: Cars destroyed in Douglas Village Shopping Centre fire
- 1 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of cars have been destroyed in a fire in a multi-storey car park in Douglas, County Cork.
The blaze broke out at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre shortly before 19:00 BST on Saturday.
Twelve fire appliances from across Cork City and Cork County Fire Brigades attended the incident with one firefighter sustaining minor injuring, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.
Firefighters remain at the scene monitoring the building.
Some of the footage of the #fire in #Douglas village Shopping Centre in Cork this evening @rtenews pic.twitter.com/s2orPeiwzb— Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) August 31, 2019
End of Twitter post by @SamanthaLibreri
The shopping centre has been closed. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
MORNING AFTER: Crews are still at scene this morning in Douglas making up equipment and monitoring the building— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 1, 2019
Fire was contained to 1 section of burned out cars on 1 floor of the Multi-storey car park. The photos below show the extent to the grim reality of the morning after pic.twitter.com/79qKEbvhK8
End of Twitter post by @CorkCityFire