Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, an Olympic bronze medallist, was reported missing on 23 August

Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics, has been reported missing, police say.

The former alpine skier, 56, disappeared more than a week ago, Spain's national police said.

Ms Ochoa was last seen driving a black Mercedes A-Class on 23 August in the Aravaca district of Madrid, Spain's capital.

In a tweet, Spanish police asked for information on Ms Ochoa's whereabouts.

The public appeal was issued at the request of Ms Ochoa's family, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The former skier's daughter, Olivia Fresneda, who reported her mother's disappearance on 23 August, is "very worried", the paper reports.

Ms Ochoa left home without her phone and has not used her credit cards since she vanished, police sources told El Pais.

Detectives, who have reportedly been looking for Ms Ochoa for seven days, are yet to find any trace of her.

Who is Blanca Fernandez Ochoa?

Born in Madrid in 1963, Ms Ochoa took part in four Winter Olympics between 1980 and 1992.

She was Spain's first female Winter Olympic medallist, winning the bronze in the slalom in the 1992 games at Albertville, France.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Ochoa skis downhill during the women's slalom at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, in 1992

In an interview in 2014, Ms Ochoa said skiing had become an "obsession" but admitted she preferred playing golf since retiring.

Ms Ochoa was one of five siblings who competed at the Winter Olympics for the Spanish skiing team.

Her brother, Francisco Fernandez Ochoa, was the first Spaniard to win a gold medal at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan.