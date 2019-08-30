Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Image copyright EPA Image caption Bull runs are popular across Spain the summer months

A man has been gored to death by a bull during a festival in central Spain, officials said.

The 62-year-old was killed during a bull run in Cuellar on Thursday.

The man suffered "several deadly horn blows" in the chest and neck and could not be saved, town mayor Carlos Fraile told local media.

The victim was only a spectator at the festival but was rammed into a field and gored as the bull went on a rampage.

Footage showed the bull attempting to gore another spectator who managed to climb onto a wall.

Spain is famous for its summer bull runs and there are many casualties every year. Eight people were gored and 35 injured at the famed San Fermin festival in Pamplona this year.