Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich has been fined by a court for assaulting a female escort, according to German media.

The 45-year-old was accused of strangling the woman inside a hotel room in Frankfurt in August last year.

He has been fined €7,200 (£6,547), German broadcaster NTV reports. The cyclist now has a criminal record.

Ullrich has also apologised to the woman who said she was not interested in further prosecution.

The court did not name Ullrich, however German media confirmed his involvement.

According to police, he argued with an "escort lady" and "physically attacked and injured her."

He had demanded that the woman return €600 he had given to her, news website Hessenchau reported the prosecutor saying.

Ullrich was under the influence of drink and drugs at the time of the incident.

He is the only German cyclist top win the Tour de France, and he also won a gold medal in the road race and a silver in the time trial at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

In 2013, he admitted to doping, having being been served a two-year ban by sporting regulators.