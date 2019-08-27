Image copyright RTÉ

A man in his 30s has been shot dead at a caravan park in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened in Clogherhead in County Lough at about 14:50 local time on Tuesday.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) officers are at the scene and a forensic examination is due to take place later.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the shooting was linked to a feud.