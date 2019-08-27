Clogherhead shooting: Man in 30s killed at Irish caravan park
- 27 August 2019
A man in his 30s has been shot dead at a caravan park in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened in Clogherhead in County Lough at about 14:50 local time on Tuesday.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) officers are at the scene and a forensic examination is due to take place later.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the shooting was linked to a feud.