Barcelona's popular Sant Sebastià beach has been partially evacuated after an unexploded bomb was spotted in the water nearby.

Officials say the bomb could be from the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and could contain about 70kg (154lb) of the highly volatile TNT.

The bomb was found on Sunday. Experts hope to move it to deeper waters to conduct a controlled explosion.

Sant Sebastià beach draws millions of tourists every year.

Sant Sebastià, together with Barceloneta, are two of the best known in the capital of Spain's independent-minded Catalonia region.