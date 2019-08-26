Barcelona's popular beach evacuated over bomb
Barcelona's popular Sant Sebastià beach has been partially evacuated after an unexploded bomb was spotted in the water nearby.
Officials say the bomb could be from the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and could contain about 70kg (154lb) of the highly volatile TNT.
The bomb was found on Sunday. Experts hope to move it to deeper waters to conduct a controlled explosion.
Sant Sebastià beach draws millions of tourists every year.
Sant Sebastià, together with Barceloneta, are two of the best known in the capital of Spain's independent-minded Catalonia region.