This one wasn't in the DIY manual: a man decorating his bathroom in eastern France slipped and got his head stuck in his stepladder... for five days.

French media report that the man, in his 60s, was still conscious when the medics turned up. They were alerted by his sister, who visited him on Friday.

His head, trapped between two rungs, swelled during the five-day ordeal and he was unable to reach his phone.

The blood flow in his head was reduced, so he is undergoing hospital checks.

The man, from Mattaincourt near Épinal, whose name was not made public, was found to be severely dehydrated too.

