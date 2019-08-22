Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Johnson put a foot on a table at a meeting with President Macron at the Elysee Palace

A photo of Boris Johnson sticking his foot on a table during talks in Paris with the French president triggered unflattering comments on social media.

But users calling the UK prime minister's actions insulting might have been jumping to conclusions.

A video appears to show Mr Johnson was responding to a joke by his host.

President Emmanuel Macron seems to suggest the small table could also be used as a footstool, before Mr Johnson lifts his right boot onto the table.

One user accused Mr Johnson of bad manners, saying: "Imagine the outrage on the British tabloids if a foreign PM did this in Buckingham Palace!"

Another commented (in French): "British class, BoJo-style."

Backstop indispensable, Macron tells Johnson

But Sky News political correspondent Tom Rayner offered a different perspective on the incident, saying it was part of a good-humoured exchange.

Here's the Reuters video of Boris Johnson putting his foot on the Elysee furniture. It seems President Macron was making small talk suggesting the table would work equally well as a footstool should the PM want to recline, which Johnson then jokingly does — Tom Rayner (@RaynerSkyNews) August 22, 2019

French media have made light of the incident, too.

"No, Boris Johnson did not insult France by putting his foot on the table in front of Emmanuel Macron," was the headline on a story by Le Parisien newspaper, which then outlines the light-hearted exchange between the two.

"Internet is quick to react - and sometimes overreact," it added.

The websites of the weekly L'Obs and FranceInfo radio similarly saw the funny side of the episode.

In the eyes of French media, at least, it seems the prime minister did not put his foot in it this time after all.