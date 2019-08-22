Image copyright EPA Image caption Four rescue helicopters have been sent to the area (file pic)

Several people are reported to have been killed and a number of others injured in lightning strikes during a sudden thunderstorm over mountains in southern Poland.

The lightning is said to have struck a group of tourists at the peak of Giewont, a popular mountain in the Tatra range.

Rescuers said about a dozen people had been hit by lightning in the area.

Some Polish media reports said a child was among the victims.

"There were a few deaths in different parts of the Tatra mountains," mountain rescue service chief Jan Krzysztof told reporters.

Four rescue helicopters have been sent to the area, local media reported.

Lightning struck a large metal cross at the top of Giewont mountain at a time when many hikers were on the summit, the TVN television channel said.

A resident in the mountain resort town of Zakopane in the Tatra region posted a video showing the thunderstorm.

Local radio in the city of Krakow posted video of a rescue helicopter on its way to Giewont.