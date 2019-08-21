Image copyright Garda Image caption A digger at the scene in front of a hotel on Main Street in the town of Virginia after the attempted ATM robbery

Three men have been arrested - one with a Northern Ireland address - after an attempted cash machine theft in Virginia, County Cavan, earlier this month.

Gardaí (Irish police) said officers intervened in an attempted robbery on Main Street on 14 August.

On Wednesday, gardaí said three men had been arrested after searches in County Meath on Tuesday.

It said a further significant quantity of cash had been recovered.

More than €400,000 (£365,000) has been recovered in total so far since the attempted robbery, gardaí said.

Two men in their 30s, one of them with an address in Northern Ireland, were arrested under organised crime legislation.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested in relation to alleged money laundering offences.

Previously, three men were arrested, aged 28, 61 and 25, following the attempted robbery which happened at about 02:30 local time.

The 61-year-old and the 25-year-old have been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the Department of Public Prosecutions.

The 28-year-old is currently detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.

There have been more than a dozen cash machine robberies on both sides of the border this year.

In Northern Ireland, police announced in March that they had formed a team of detectives to investigate the raids

Among the incidents in the Republic of Ireland, was the theft of two cash machines containing substantial sums of money in Kells, County Meath, in April.

The machines were ripped from the walls of both the Bank of Ireland and an AIB on John Street, leaving both buildings badly damaged.