Image copyright Reuters Image caption Conditions have deteriorated aboard the crowded rescue ship

An Italian prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the Open Arms migrant ship and the evacuation of the migrants on board on to the island of Lampedusa, Italian media report.

It is thought some 100 migrants were left on board the Spanish rescue ship.

Italy had refused to allow them to leave the ship for nearly three weeks, though dozens of children and the sick had been taken ashore.

Earlier, 10 migrants jumped off the ship, hoping to swim to the island.

The swimmers were picked up by the Italian Coastguard from Lampedusa.

Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio ordered the vessel be preventatively seized after inspecting the boat on Tuesday afternoon "given the difficult situation on board", a judicial source quoted by the AFP news agency said.