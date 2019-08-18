Image copyright EPA Image caption The fires are advancing on two fronts across the holiday island

Around 4,000 people have been evacuated as wildfires rips through Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.

The fire, which started on Saturday, is advancing on two fronts in a mountainous area of the island.

Ten planes and helicopters, as well as about 700 firefighters on the ground including 200 from the military, are fighting the flames.

Efforts to tackle the fires are being hampered by high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, officials say.

"The fire is not contained nor stabilised or controlled," Canary Islands regional president Angel Victor Torres told a news conference.

Requests for assistance had been made to the Spanish central government, he added.

The fire started near the town of Tejeda. Around 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) have been destroyed and 11 roads have been closed.

Hundreds of people were evacuated due to separate wildfires on the holiday island last week.