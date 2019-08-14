Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ryanair pilots based in the Republic of Ireland are to strike on 22 and 23 August.

The move comes after 94% of members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) voted in favour of strike action earlier this month.

The IALPA served strike notice on Ryanair on Wednesday, and said pilots would reveal more action in due course, said Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

UK-based Ryanair pilots are also striking over pay and conditions.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced two walkouts, one from 22-23 August, while the second strike will be from 2-4 September.

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain have planned 10 days of strikes next month.

Fórsa, the parent union of IALPA, represents 180 Dublin-based pilots who are directly employed by Ryanair.

The union is seeking changes to pay levels and structures for its pilots, which it says will bring them "in line with sector norms".

It is also looking for improved maternity and paternity leave, and changes to pensions.

Ryanair has called on pilots and Fórsa to return to independent mediation.

The airline previously said it was disappointed with the union's decision to threaten customers' travel plans.

Last summer, Ryanair was hit with a series of strikes as talks over contracts and pay failed to reach agreement.