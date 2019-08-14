Image copyright Garda Image caption A digger remains at the scene in front of a hotel on Main Street in the town of Virginia

Two men have been arrested after an attempted cash machine theft in County Cavan.

Gardai (Irish police) said officers attached to Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, supported by national units, "intervened in an attempted ATM robbery".

It is understood it happened between 02:00 and 03:00 local time.

There have been more than a dozen cash machine robberies on both sides of the border this year.

In Northern Ireland, police announced in March that they had formed a team of detectives to investigate the raids

Among the incidents in the Republic of Ireland, was the theft of two cash machines containing substantial sums of money in Kells, County Meath, in April.

The machines were ripped from the walls of both the Bank of Ireland and an Allied Irish Bank on John Street, leaving both buildings badly damaged.