Norway mosque shooting probed as terror act

A shooting at a mosque in Norway is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, police say.

A gunman opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Centre, on the outskirts of the capital Oslo, on Saturday.

One person in the mosque managed to overpower the gunman, suffering "minor injuries" in the process.

Later, a woman was found dead at the house of the suspect. Police confirmed that the woman was related to the suspect.

The head of the mosque said only three people had been inside at the time of the attack.

An Oslo Police spokesman said that the suspect, described as a "Norwegian man", had been known to police before the incident but could not be described as someone with a "criminal background".

He is appeared to have acted on his own.

The mosque had previously implemented extra security measures after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand earlier this year.