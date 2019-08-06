Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police referred to the incident as "environmental crime"

Police have forced a man to retrieve a fridge he threw down a ravine near the southern Spanish city of Almeria.

A tweet posted by the Guardia Civil shows the unidentified man hauling the discarded fridge back up the hillside.

He was fined €45,000 (£41,000; $50,000) and made to dispose of the appliance appropriately.

An associate of the man filmed the fly-tipping incident and is heard in the clip joking about recycling as the fridge tumbles down the cliff.

"We're going to recycle it!" he said. "How many twists and turns has it done?"

The Guardia Civil is also investigating the company the man is working for.

The authorities also posted a video of a man throwing a washing machine down a hillside and said they were investigating the incident.