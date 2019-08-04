Flyboarding Frenchman crosses Channel

French inventor Franky Zapata has made the first-ever successful Channel crossing on a jet-powered flyboard.

The 40-year-old took off on Sunday morning from Sangatte near Calais, and landed in St Margaret's Bay in Dover after a 20-minute journey.

Mr Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had failed in his first attempt to cross the Channel on 25 July after complications with refuelling.

