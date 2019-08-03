Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The National Crime Agency said 60 weapons were found concealed in the car

A man from Dublin has been charged with illegally importing firearms after 60 weapons were found in a car arriving in Dover from Calais.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the guns were found concealed in a Volkswagen Passat by the Border Force and NCA on Friday.

It is believed to be the largest seizure of lethal-purpose weapons at a UK port.

Robert Keogh, 37, is due to appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The NCA said "there's little doubt that these weapons would have gone on the criminal market and into the hands of seriously dangerous individuals".

It said its investigation into the seizure is ongoing.

Nick Drinkal, regional director of Border Force South East and Europe, said: "The actions of the officers involved in this event have undoubtedly saved many lives."