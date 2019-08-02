Image copyright Rte Image caption Beef farmers protested in County Galway on Wednesday

Nationwide protests by a group of Irish beef farmers who want more money for their produce have entered a sixth day.

The Beef Plan Movement wants a "fair increase" in beef prices and said it would keep picketing factories until the government intervenes.

It said processors and retailers have "eaten" into farmers' profits, leaving beef farming "on its knees".

The body representing processors said it would talk to Beef Plan Movement leaders if it calls off its protests.

Meat Industry Ireland said the protests would do nothing to resolve "challenges in the marketplace" or the "predicament of hard-pressed producers".

Farmers protested on Friday at meat processing factories in towns including Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan and Slane in County Meath.

There have also been protests in counties Cork, Galway and Roscommon in recent days.

The Beef Plan Movement said it was "born in the hope of saving and rejuvenating beef farming in Ireland before it's too late".

But Meat Industry Ireland said poor demand in export markets in the UK and Europe, strong beef supply in the EU market and uncertainty about Brexit were "at the root of current market difficulties".

The Beef Plan Movement has issued its members with guidelines, which state that people who do not participate in a peaceful manner will be asked to leave the protest.

Among the guidelines is that entry to processing plants must not be "unfairly" blocked for anyone, including factory employees or people taking cattle for slaughter.

"People must be allowed to pass if they wish to," the guidelines state.

According to Meat Industry Ireland, some protesters' behaviour has "gone well beyond" the guidelines and has resulted in "unacceptable abuse and intimidation" of other farmers, factory workers, vets and hauliers.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports that some factories have suspended cattle killing as the protesters have encouraged farmers not to take their animals for slaughter but some farmers are under pressure to sell their stock and "significant numbers" are still being traded.