Russia's Navy Day parades in pictures

  • 28 July 2019

Russia has held its annual Navy Day show at the end of a month which began with the death of 14 sailors in a fire disaster aboard a nuclear submarine.

The focus of the celebrations was St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin's home city, and the serenity of the event contrasted sharply with Saturday's crackdown on political dissent in the capital, Moscow.

Russian Navy sailors onboard warships during the "Russia Navy Day" parade in Kronstadt, outside St Petersburg, Russia, 28 July 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The biggest parade was held near St Petersburg, where warships lined up off the historic Baltic Sea base of Kronstadt
The frigate Admiral Kasatonov during the "Russia Navy Day" parade in St Petersburg, Russia, 28 July 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption One of Russia's newest warships, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, was in St Petersburg
Russian Navy sailors onboard the diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt during the "Russia Navy Day" parade in St Petersburg, Russia, 28 July 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A diesel submarine also turned up for the show in the country's second city
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks to Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov (R) during the military parade marking the Navy Day in St Petersburg, Russia, 28 July 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Vladimir Putin (L) watched the parade with the Russian Navy's Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (R)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with family members of recently deceased submarine officers in St Petersburg, Russia, 27 July 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Saturday, Mr Putin met families of the submariners who died on 1 July
Russian marines in Sevastopol, 28 July Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Russian marines put on a display in Sevastopol, home of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014
Helicopters over Sevastopol, 28 July Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Helicopters joined the show in Sevastopol
People watch parade in Vladivostok, 28 July Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Vladivostok, people dressed as sailors to watch the Russian Pacific Fleet's parade

