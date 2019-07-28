Russia's Navy Day parades in pictures

Russia has held its annual Navy Day show at the end of a month which began with the death of 14 sailors in a fire disaster aboard a nuclear submarine.

The focus of the celebrations was St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin's home city, and the serenity of the event contrasted sharply with Saturday's crackdown on political dissent in the capital, Moscow.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The biggest parade was held near St Petersburg, where warships lined up off the historic Baltic Sea base of Kronstadt

Image copyright EPA Image caption One of Russia's newest warships, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov, was in St Petersburg

Image copyright EPA Image caption A diesel submarine also turned up for the show in the country's second city

Image copyright EPA Image caption Vladimir Putin (L) watched the parade with the Russian Navy's Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (R)

Image copyright EPA Image caption On Saturday, Mr Putin met families of the submariners who died on 1 July

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Russian marines put on a display in Sevastopol, home of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Helicopters joined the show in Sevastopol

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Vladivostok, people dressed as sailors to watch the Russian Pacific Fleet's parade

Pictures copyright of EPA, Reuters