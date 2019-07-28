Image copyright EPA Image caption Alexei Navalny was arrested on Wednesday

Russia's most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, has been taken from jail to a hospital in Moscow.

Officials gave no details of his condition but Mr Navalny's spokeswoman said he had had an allergic reaction with severe facial swelling - something she said he had not experienced before.

A hospital source told Russian media his condition was satisfactory,

Mr Navalny was jailed for 30 days last week after calling for unauthorised protests, which took place on Saturday.

More than 1,000 people were detained during demonstrations against the barring of opposition candidates in forthcoming local elections.

The European Union criticised the "disproportionate" use of force against the protesters, saying it undermined the "fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly".

How is Navalny being treated?

Mr Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted that the opposition leader had never experienced an allergic reaction before.

Сегодня утром (9.30 утра) Алексей Навальный был госпитализирован с диагнозом «острая аллергическая реакция»: сильный отек лица и покраснение кожных покровов. Источник аллергической реакции не определён. За всю свою жизнь Алексей никогда прежде не испытывал аллергической реакции>> — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) July 28, 2019

He was being given the "necessary medical assistance" in a hospital ward under police protection, she said.

Mr Navalny made his name in Russia as a grassroots anti-corruption campaigner who led the country's biggest street protests against President Vladimir Putin during the winter of 2011.

He has been repeatedly jailed, usually for his involvement in unauthorised demonstrations, but also (at a retrial in 2017) for embezzlement in a case he says was farcical.

His fraud conviction barred him from standing against Mr Putin in the 2018 presidential election.