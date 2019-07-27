Moscow crackdown in pictures

Images from Moscow where police made more than 1,000 arrests in one of the biggest crackdowns on an opposition rally in years.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of people turned out in Moscow on Saturday for a banned rally in protest at the exclusion of opposition candidates from local elections in September

Image copyright AFP Image caption "Stop lying to us," read one placard

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Security forces tried to block their way to city hall

Image copyright Reuters Image caption They struggled to keep demonstrators from pulling down barriers

Image copyright AFP Image caption Batons were drawn as the two sides faced off

Image copyright AFP Image caption A number of people were hurt - here National Guardsmen help an injured man during the rally

Image copyright AFP Image caption One by one, protesters were taken away

Image copyright AFP Image caption They were being taken to police stations

Image copyright Reuters Image caption By evening more than 1,000 people had been detained