The Irish foreign minster has accused Boris Johnson of deliberately deciding to set the UK on "a collision course" with Ireland and the European Union.

Simon Coveney was speaking after meeting the new Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith on Friday.

Mr Johnson told the Commons on Thursday that the route to a Brexit deal would be to persuade the EU to "abolish" the Irish border backstop.

Mr Coveney said Mr Johnson's approach is not the basis for an agreement.

He also said the prime minister's comments on Thursday made it "a very bad day" from the perspective of Brexit negotiations.

Mr Coveney, who is also Ireland's deputy prime minister, said: "We will have to wait and see if the message coming from London changes in the weeks ahead," he added.

What is the Backstop?

The backstop is a key piece of the deal negotiated by his predecessor's government, dictating what will happen to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

It is a last resort that guarantees a frictionless border if no better solution is devised in time - by maintaining close ties between the UK and the EU until such a solution is found.

"Useful"

Mr Coveney described his meeting with new Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith as useful adding they he believed that they will work well together.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive collapsed in January 2017 with the main parties, Sinn Féin and the DUP not being able to find agreement on restoring it to date.

All parties want to make the devolved government work in Northern Ireland, Mr Coveney said, adding that he hoped a deal on restoring the devolved government will be concluded in the coming weeks:

"I believe we are very close to having the basis for agreement.

"I do not believe that there is any policy reason why the talks should continue for many more weeks."