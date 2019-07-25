Image copyright AFP Image caption Franky Zapata took off from near Calais on Thursday morning

A French inventor has failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered flyboard.

Franky Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had been hoping to cross from northern France to southern England in just 20 minutes.

But the 40-year-old fell into the water halfway across as he tried to land on a boat to refuel.

He took off from near Calais on Thursday morning and was heading for St Margaret's Bay in Dover.

Mr Zapata was not injured when he fell in the water, according to a member of his team.

The attempt took place today exactly 110 years since Louis Blériot made the first powered flight across the Channel in 1909.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The inventor missed a landing platform halfway across when he attempted to refuel

Mr Zapata set off from the beach at Sangatte, near Calais, at about 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Thursday. The exact timing was dependant on the weather conditions and shipping traffic.

He was aiming to keep an average speed of 87mph (140km/h) while travelling 15-20m (50-65ft) above the water.

"We created a new way of flying. We don't use wings. You are like a bird, it is your body that is flying. It is a boyhood dream," he told reporters ahead of the flight.

But he warned that the wind could make the 22-mile (35km) crossing "more complex".

Mr Zapata received widespread attention following the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris earlier this month, when he took part in a military display on his futuristic flyboard.

The invention, which is about the size of a skateboard, is powered by five small jet engines and fuelled by kerosene which is kept in the rider's backpack.