Image caption Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called the Road Policing Unit

A woman was arrested in Blachardstown, Dublin, on suspicion of drink-driving after the Garda Commissioner intervened in a road traffic incident.

Drew Harris was being driven to Garda (Irish police) headquarters at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday when he saw a car being driven erratically, RTE reports.

He then called the Road Policing Unit.

The Commissioner is a former deputy chief constable of the PSNI, who started the job in September.

Gardai (Irish police) confirmed that Mr Harris was present at the scene.