Man arrested in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.
The attack took place around 04:00 local time at Clinch's Court, in the North Strand area of the city.
This is the third fatal stabbing in the Irish capital in the last three months.
A post mortem examination on the body of the 45-year-old victim was to be carried out on Friday.
The number of knives seized by gardaí in the past two years has increased 60% to more than 1,900 last year.