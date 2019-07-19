Image caption The incident took place around 04:00 local time

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

The attack took place around 04:00 local time at Clinch's Court, in the North Strand area of the city.

This is the third fatal stabbing in the Irish capital in the last three months.

A post mortem examination on the body of the 45-year-old victim was to be carried out on Friday.

The number of knives seized by gardaí in the past two years has increased 60% to more than 1,900 last year.