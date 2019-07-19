Image copyright AFP Image caption Amélie de Montchalin and Helen McEntee hold hands as they stand on either side of the Irish border on Friday

The French minister for Europe has pledged her country's solidarity with Ireland on the issue of Brexit.

Amélie de Montchalin made the comments during a visit on Friday to the Irish border with her Irish counterpart Helen McEntee.

Ms de Montchalin said the withdrawal agreement was not up for renegotiation.

The European Union has given the UK a Brexit extension until the end of October.

"I want here to stress that nobody imposed the withdrawal agreement to the UK, it is the outcome of a very precise and collaborative work and we are still in this mindset," Ms de Montchalin said.

Image copyright Irish Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Image caption Ms de Montchalin added that the French government fully supports the need for the backstop to provide re-assurance for Ireland

Ms de Montchalin added that the French government fully supports the need for the backstop to provide re-assurance for Ireland.

Ms McEntee said that the Irish government is prepared to engage with the new prime minister, but added that there would be no change to the withdrawal agreement.

This was also reiterated by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, speaking after a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.