A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an American scientist on the Greek island of Crete.

The 27-year-old local man has already confessed to killing Suzanne Eaton, Greek media report.

Ms Eaton was reported missing by friends on 2 July after going on a run. She was found inside a World War Two bunker six days later.

The molecular biologist from the world-renowned Max Planck Institute had been attending a conference on the island.

A police statement said she appeared to have been asphyxiated, with "sexual abuse" as a likely motive.

According to the Cretalive news website, the suspect is a married father of two from Crete.

Police are attempting to find out where the attack took place, it reported.

The 59-year-old scientist was discovered by two locals exploring the bunker which is a system of manmade caves used by the Nazis during the occupation of Crete in World War Two.

It was about 10km (six miles) away from where she had been last seen.

The cave is a short distance from the nearest road, raising suspicions she had been murdered elsewhere and transported there.

She is survived by her husband, British scientist Anthony Hyman, and two sons.